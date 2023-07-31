Politics
Ministerial Sreening: Why we did not grill Wike —Akpabio
The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has explained why the senators did not grill a former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike during the ministerial nominees screening on Monday.
According to Akpabio, Wike’s experiences as a governor and a minister under former President, Goodluck Jonathan counted for him.
The former Rivers governor was asked to take a “bow and go” after reading his brief profile and following an appeal by Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers).
Read also: Senate clears Wike for ministerial appointment with ‘take-a-bow’ tradition
According to Akpabio, Wike was not thoroughly grilled because of his records having formerly served as a minister, adding that he had appeared before the Senate for screening when he was nominated as a minister by ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan.
“Having been nominated again for a ministerial position, there is no point asking him many questions,” Akpabio said.
