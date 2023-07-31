Ministerial Sreening: Why we did not grill Wike —Akpabio

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has explained why the senators did not grill a former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike during the ministerial nominees screening on Monday.

According to Akpabio, Wike’s experiences as a governor and a minister under former President, Goodluck Jonathan counted for him.

The former Rivers governor was asked to take a “bow and go” after reading his brief profile and following an appeal by Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers).

According to Akpabio, Wike was not thoroughly grilled because of his records having formerly served as a minister, adding that he had appeared before the Senate for screening when he was nominated as a minister by ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan.

“Having been nominated again for a ministerial position, there is no point asking him many questions,” Akpabio said.

