Senate clears Wike for ministerial appointment with ‘take-a-bow’ tradition

Former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike was given the traditional ‘take-a-bow’ clearance by the Nigerian Senate for a ministerial role as the 10th Assembly commenced the screening of nominees sent to it by President Bola Tinubu.

Wike who was the first of the nominees to be screened on Monday, got the easiest of passage as the lawmakers wasted no time in passing him.

After the mandatory introductory comments by Senate President Godswill Akpabio which largely attested to Wike’s competence and capacity to deliver in office, the Red Chamber subsequently cleared him by asking him to take a bow for a ministerial role.

While responding to the Senate, Wike said President Tinubu won’t regret nominating him to serve as a minister in his cabinet.

Read also: Senate suspends vacation to commence screening of Tinubu’s ministerial nominees on Monday

Reeling out his credentials, Wike told the Senators that during his time as Governor of Rivers State from May 2015 to May 2023, he started and completed many projects to improve the infrastructure of the state and that he invited politicians across party lines to commission them.

“These things can be achieved if you are committed, if you have passion for the job,” Wike told the lawmakers.

Continuing, he said:

“There are so many people who want to be ministers for the sake that ‘I was a governor’, for the sake that ‘I was a minister’ but there are those who say, ‘Look, what do I have to offer? Am I committed to this job?’

“I thank Mr President for nominating me. I believe, knowing how hungry Mr President is to solving the problems of Nigeria, we have no choice but to give him that required support. And I can assure you, if I am confirmed in whatever capacity, Mr President will not regret nominating me.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now