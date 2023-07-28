Senate suspends vacation to commence screening of Tinubu’s ministerial nominees on Monday

The Nigerian Senate has scheduled Monday for the commencement of the screening of the ministerial nominees submitted to it by President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu submitted the list of 28 ministerial nominees to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio through his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila on Thursday.

The spokesman of the Senate, Yemi Adaramodu, who disclosed this on Thursday, said the Upper Chamber had suspended all its activities to commence the screening immediately.

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, July 28, 2023

Adaramodu said: “Screening will commence on Monday. We have suspended all the rules to accommodate the screening of the nominees.

“We were supposed to proceed on our vacation today (Thursday) but it has been suspended for this screening. We are starting the screening on Monday. We are not going to allocate time to nominees to talk.

“We will start by 11am on Monday and other days at 10am. We are ready to sit all day to screen them, with no limitation of hours. We won’t even time them. We would listen to them reel out their blueprint to us. The screening would be done in the presence of Nigerians.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now