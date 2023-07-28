Politics
Senate suspends vacation to commence screening of Tinubu’s ministerial nominees on Monday
The Nigerian Senate has scheduled Monday for the commencement of the screening of the ministerial nominees submitted to it by President Bola Tinubu.
President Tinubu submitted the list of 28 ministerial nominees to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio through his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila on Thursday.
The spokesman of the Senate, Yemi Adaramodu, who disclosed this on Thursday, said the Upper Chamber had suspended all its activities to commence the screening immediately.
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, July 28, 2023
Adaramodu said: “Screening will commence on Monday. We have suspended all the rules to accommodate the screening of the nominees.
“We were supposed to proceed on our vacation today (Thursday) but it has been suspended for this screening. We are starting the screening on Monday. We are not going to allocate time to nominees to talk.
“We will start by 11am on Monday and other days at 10am. We are ready to sit all day to screen them, with no limitation of hours. We won’t even time them. We would listen to them reel out their blueprint to us. The screening would be done in the presence of Nigerians.”
