Bulkachuwa accuses ICPC, DSS of harassment over Senate valedictory remark

A former senator representing Bauchi central district, Adamu Bulkachuwa, on Thursday, accused the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) of colluding with his political enemies to harass him.

Bulkachuwa stated this in a suit he filed against the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Clerk of the National Assembly, and others at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The DSS, the ICPC, and the Nigeria Police Force were also listed as respondents in the suit.

The ex-lawmaker, who is the husband of the immediate past President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, said the ICPC and other security agencies had continued to harass him over the comment he made during the valedictory session of the Ninth Senate on June 13.

Bulkachuwa had during the session told the stunned lawmakers that he influenced his wife’s decisions during her tenure as president of the appellate court.

At Thursday’s proceeding, he cited a letter of invitation sent to him by the ICPC over his comment on the floor of the Senate on June 15, which many had misinterpreted to mean that he had influenced his wife’s decisions during her tenure as president of the Court of Appeal.

Bulkachuwa argued that as a serving senator when he made the comment, he was protected by immunity from arrest or detention over any of his conduct, action, or speech on the floor of the Senate.

He said: “The National Assembly is an independent arm of government with its own regulatory power and every Senator, including the plaintiff, has the parliamentary immunity to boldly express themselves on the floor of the Senate without any fear of sanctions from the executive arm of government, for and on behalf of their constituents.

“Hence, the immunity conferred on members to allow or grant lawmakers the freedom of speech they required and confidence why on the floor of the Senate.”

