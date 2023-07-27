Faleke, Betara, Doguwa in as Abbas unveils chairmen of House committees

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Thursday, unveiled the chairmen of the 134 standing committees in the lower legislative chamber.

The committees are expected to carry out the oversight function on government agencies and address issues of national interest.

The lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency of Lagos, James Faleke retained his position as chairman of the House finance committee while Muktar Betara who vied for the speakership position before he pulled out of the race would head the House Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Others are – Akin Alabi (works); Bamidele Salami (public accounts); Idris Wase (federal character); Leke Abejide (customs); Jimi Benson (defence); Ahmed Satomi (national security) and Yusuf Gagdi (navy).

The rest are – Alhassan Doguwa (petroleum resources upstream); Ikenga Ugochinyere (petroleum resources downstream); Sada Soli (water resources), and Wole Oke (judiciary).

In his address, the speaker urged the chairmen to carry along all members of the committees in the activities.

