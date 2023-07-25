Lawmakers demand apology from Oshiomhole over claims of vandalism, looting

Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC Edo North) has come under fire from certain senators, notably those who were elected from the ninth Assembly, for allegedly vandalising property.

Oshiomhole claimed that senators and House of Representatives members of the 9th National Assembly carried away stuff in their respective offices, including rugs, during the Politics Today broadcast on Channels Television on Sunday.

He said that he and the majority of the federal representatives in the 10th National Assembly refurbished their offices using personal funds.

Oshiomole said, “In spite of the presence of security men and women, television sets, carpets, and chairs were looted by the immediate past senators and House of Representatives members.

“The former lawmakers left their offices in shambles with holes in the walls, which had to be fixed by serving lawmakers from their pockets.”

However, Senator Adeola Solomon (APC Ogun West) moved a motion on Tuesday at the plenary calling for Oshiomhole to apologise.

He stated that his privilege had been exploited and that the remark was embarrassing to the lawmakers.

Solomon said, “My privilege has been abused. A senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria went on National TV and told the whole world that the lawmakers of the ninth Assembly, which I was a part of, looted equipment from their offices.

“We all know that there is no way that a senator or their aides can take a pin out of the National Assembly without being accounted for.

“Each of the items was checked and legally passed and those amounts are deducted from severance packages.”

“I hereby demand that the senator should apologise to the House or be made to face the Ethics and Privilege Committee.”

Adeola was seconded and supported by Senator Adamu Aliero (PDP Kebbi Central).

