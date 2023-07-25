Politics
Embattled Emefiele gets N20m bail
Reprieve came the way of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, as a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos granted him bail in the sum of N20 million on Tuesday.
The presiding judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo also ordered that Emefiele produce a surety in like sum.
Ripples Nigeria reports that Emefiele was arraigned before Justice Oweibo on Tuesday on a two count charge of illegal possession of firearm brought against him by the Department of State Service (DSS).
Emefiele’s lawyer, Mr. Joseph Daudu (SAN) applied for his bail after the he pleaded not guilty to the two count charge, contending that the offense for which Emefiele was charged is bailable.
Ripples Nigeria further reports that Emefiele was suspended from office by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the 9th of June, 2023 and was picked up by the DSS the following day. He has been in the custody of the secret police since then despite court orders to the contrary.
