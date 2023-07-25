DSS takes Emefiele to court for arraignment

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday produced the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele to court.

He was brought to the federal high court, Ikoyi, Lagos, by DSS operatives at around 9am.

The DSS had filed a two-count charge against Emefiele last week after arresting him on June 9, 2023, on the grounds of terrorism.

Following an order to the DSS to either release Emefiele or file another charge against the former CBN chief, the Federal Government instituted illegal possession of firearm and ammunition charges which were allegedly discovered at his home in Ikoyi, Lagos.

However, on Tuesday, Emefiele said he wasn’t guilty of the accusations and requested bail, as his lawyer, Joseph B. Daudu, SAN, said he has fulfilled the requirements.

The counsel to the government, a Deputy Director of Prosecution, N.B. Jones, said that “As I stand here, I have not set eyes on it,” in response to Daudu’s statement that a bail application had been submitted and approved by the Attorney General of the Federation’s office.

Daudu prayed the court to free Emefiele from the “oppression” of the DSS, having been in their custody since June 9.

Despite protest from the counsel to the Federal Government, Justice Oweibo granted Emefiele’s request, putting his bail fee at N20 million.

