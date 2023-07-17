DSS charges Emefiele to court over illegal possession of arms

Godwin Emefiele has been charged with two counts of illegal possession of a firearm as the Tinubu administration looks for new ways to imprison the former head of the central bank after several courts determined that he could not be proved guilty of the allegations of terrorism and corruption that had been brought against him before.

According to court documents in Lagos, federal investigators claimed to have discovered an illegal shotgun that uses a magnum cartridge, presumably the 44 calibre variety.

The Department of State Service filed the allegations, which claimed that Mr. Emefiele also had 123 ammunition for the unlicensed pistol in his possession.

The charges said the weapons were recovered from Mr Emefiele’s home in Ikoyi, on June 15, 2023, even though Mr Emefiele was arrested on June 9, 2023, and has been locked up in Abuja ever since.

In an information sheet dated July 13, 2023, the SSS said Mr Emefiele’s possession of a firearm and bullets in contravention of the 2004 Firearms Act — a criminal statute that carries a jail sentence.

Read Also: Court orders DSS to charge Emefiele or release him

In the second count, the suspended CBN Governor was accused of having in his possession 123 rounds of live ammunition (Cartridges) without a licence, which is contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act.

The case is yet to be assigned to a judge, but there are indications that this will be done within the week.

Emefiele has been in the custody of the DSS since June 10. The spokesman for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, had said it was for “investigative reasons”.

Afunanya, in a statement on Thursday, also disclosed that the agency had charged Emefiele to court following an Abuja High Court ruling.

Count one of the charges reads; That you, Godwin Emefiele, Male, of No. 8 Colorado Street Maitama Abuja, on or about the 15th of June 2023, at No. 3b Iru Close, Ikoyi, Eti Osa Local Government, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had in your possession one (1) Single Barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 4 of the Firearms Act, Cap. F28 Laws of the Federation 2004, and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.

Count two: That you, Godwin Emefiele, Male, of No. 8 Colorado Street Maitama Abuja, on or about June 15, 2023, at No. 3b Iru Close, Ikoyi, Eti Osa Local Government, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had in your possession One Hundred and Twenty-Three (123) Rounds of live ammunition (Cartridges) without a licence You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now