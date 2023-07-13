News
Court orders DSS to charge Emefiele or release him
A Federal Capital Territory High Court, on Thursday, gave the Department of State Security Service (DSS) one week to either prosecute suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele with a crime or free him.
Justice Hamza Muazu issued the order in a judgement on a fundamental human rights lawsuit Emefiele filed against the DSS and others.
According to Justice Muazu, the DSS has the authority to carry out its constitutional responsibilities to make arrests, hold people in custody, and guarantee the prevention of internal crime.
However, he maintained that such duties must be carried out within the ambit of the law.
Emefiele had sued the Attorney General of the Federation AGF, Director General of the DSS, seeking enforcement of his fundamental human rights to freedom of movement and dignity to human life.
READ ALSO:DSS denies stopping Emefiele’s lawyers, family from accessing him
In the suit, the suspended CBN Governor had applied that his arrest and detention since June 10 without valid order of court be voided and set aside.
Emefiele demanded a compensation of N5 million as exemplary damages for his alleged unlawful detention.
On June 9, he was removed from his position as CBN governor, and he was taken into custody early on June 10 from his home in Ikoyi, Lagos.
The DSS had detained the CBN governor since June 10 shortly after the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, had suspended him.
