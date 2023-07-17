Release Kanu to shut down Ekpa’s ‘destructive activities’ in S-East, Ohanaeze tells Tinubu

Apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has urged President Bola Tinubu to immediately release the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as that would put a stop to the “destructive activities” of Finland-based, Simon Ekpa, in the South-East.

Spokesperson of the group, Alex Ogbonnia, who made the call in a statement on Sunday, said releasing Kanu from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), would shut down Ekpa and ease up the insecurity and agitations in the region.

“We call on President Bola Tinubu to immediately release Nnamdi Kanu. If he is released, at least the likes of Simon Ekpa would not have anything else to say again. No person can use Nnamdi Kanu as an excuse to cause mayhem in the country,” the statement said.

Read also: Ohanaeze youths urge Tinubu to ignore Asari Dokubo’s comment on IPOB leader, Kanu

“We have been consistent on the release of Nnamdi Kanu. We believe that the problem of what happened to Nnamdi Kanu has contributed to the agitation. What is happening in the South East now is the manifestation of the social injustices meted on the South East.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s issue will require a diplomatic and political solution and not a matter of charging him to court, leaving him in prison or being incarcerated; rather such will lead to more clamouring and affects the situation.

“If Kanu is released today, Ekpa and his likes will have no excuse to cause mayhem in the region anymore,” the group said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now