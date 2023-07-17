Group writes ICPC, demands probe, prosecution of former AGF Malami

An Anti-corruption group, Human and Environmental Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has written to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) demanding a thorough and immediate investigation of the term in office of former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) over several allegations of corruption and abuse of office.

In a four-page petition document signed by HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, and copied to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the anti-corruption group decried the lack of investigation or report by any of the anti-corruption agencies of the allegations as conveyed by media reports and documentary evidence “as it goes to the root of breakdown of law and order and total disregard for the rule of law while Mr. Malami served as Minister of Justice”.

HEDA, citing several corruption allegations against Mr. Abubakar Malami, mentioned ten alleged corrupt practices connected to his name which includes:

Distribution of 30 cars gifts worth over #1,000,000,000 (One Billion Naira) to his supporters in Kebbi State. The cars gifts as reported in the media included 14 Mercedes Benz, 8 Prado SUVs, 4 Toyota Hilux and 4 Lexus LX and the beneficiaries were social media influencers, executive members of Mr. Malami’s foundation and women support groups.

“Illegal auctioning of sea vessels holding crude oil seized by the Federal Government, violating Section 31(2) and (4) of the EFCC Act 2004 and assuming the role conferred on the Economic and Financial Crime Commission.

“Alleged duplicity of payment of $16.9 million fees to two friends as new lawyers for the recovery of the loot traced to a former Nigerian Head of State, Sanni Abacha, after a Swiss lawyer, Enrico Monfrini, hired and fully paid by the previous government, to help in the recovery had completed his brief. It was alleged that Mr. Malami undertook the action with the intention for kickback from the deal.

“Allegedly seeking the withdrawal of cases against Bello Adoke, Diezani Alison-Madueke, Abubakar Aliyu and others involved in the Malabu scandal through his letters to former President Buhari on the ground of lack of significant evidence to prove allegations of sharp practices against prominent players in OPL 245 oil deal.

READ ALSO:Reps meet Malami over alleged illegal sale of $2.4bn crude oil

Meanwhile, Nigeria has recovered the sum of $78million from this case and his office instituted cases on behalf of Nigeria in Italy and the United Kingdom against the same suspects. Mr. Malami, has finally confessed to a conflict of interest in his recent book, “Traversing the Thorny Terrain of Nigeria’s Justice Sector; my Travails and triumphs” (page 30) that “…..Mr. Muhammad Bello Adoke, former Attorney-General, gifted some books, an office desk and chairs while setting up my new office. Though a friend to my principal, Mr. Adoke and I had developed a direct relationship and because of how frequently I was in court, Mr. Adoke gave me files to handle….”. This personal and conflicted relationship with Mr. Adoke was never disclosed while pretending to discharge his official functions over the matter.”

“Reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) into the Federal Civil Service under a controversial circumstances defying due process, and indicating compromise of Malami by Maina after his dismissal in 2013 for corruption and declared wanted by EFCC as reported by Daily Trust Newspaper of April 3rd 2018. This was after Malami admitted before Senate adhoc Committee that he met with Maina in Dubai, at a time when Maina was wanted by the EFCC for over N2billion corruption.”

“Mr. Malami also displayed his unpretentious hatred for the fight against corruption by writing a letter dated 16th December, 2016 to withdraw the case of fraud filed against Mr. Godsday Orubebe, the former Minister of Niger Delta, filed by the ICPC in a case involving over #1.97 billion, on the ground that, in his opinion, there was no basis for filing the charges”.

HEDA stated that the allegations were too serious to be ignored or allowed to go without investigation, and reiterates it’s call for a thorough, immediate, and urgent investigation of the term of Malami for the sanity of the public office and image of the country.

The anti-corruption group asked the ICPC for “diligent investigation and timeous action to restore the sanctity of the core mandate of the commission at the verge of collapse as a result of the alleged abuse of power and office by public office holders”.

It also said, “We shall monitor developments on this petition and look forward to your timely response on actions embarked upon by your commission within reasonable time, considering the alleged former officer had exposed the country to unprecedented opprobrium with these and other condemnable mismanagement of his office and affairs of the country”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now