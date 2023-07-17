Why APC Chairman, Adamu, resigned ahead of NEC meeting, Omisore may follow

Ahead of a planned meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Chairman party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has reportedly resigned his position.

Reports say Adamu tendered his resignation on Sunday night as a step towards avoiding his removal at the NEC meeting.

It was gathered that he tendered the letter to the office of the Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamiala for the attention of President Bola Tinubu on his return from the African Union (AU) meeting in Kenya.

A source in the presidency was quoted as saying, “he has resigned. The resignation letter signed by him has been sent to the villa. The letter was addressed to President Tinubu. But since the president is away in Kenya for the AU meeting, the letter was sent to his chief of staff.

“The National Chairman resigned following a gang up by people around the president to embarrass him during the meetings of the party slated for tomorrow and Wednesday.

“He resigned because they have started to collate signatures to impeach him during the forthcoming meetings. He resigned to save himself from humiliation.”

However, when contacted, the former Nasarawa State governor said he would not comment on the matter until President Tinubu returns from the AU’s meeting.

“I won’t talk about the issue because the president is away,” Adamu reportedly said.

There are speculations that Adamu and Tinubu may not be in good terms based on the position of the party’s chairman in the run up to the party’s primary election to pick a presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Adamu had, shortly before the exercise declared former Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the consensus candidate of the party, a move that had pitched him against governors under the party from the North who ganged up against him.

READ ALSO:Again, Lukman attacks APC Chairman, Adamu, over party funds

They had taken their protest to then President Muhammadu Buhari at the villa and declared that the candidacy be zoned to the South.

The position of the governors forced the party to open the race for its presidential ticket which Tinubu won.

Also, recently, Adamu kicked against the list of the principal officers of the party as announced by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

There are also speculations that the secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore may also toe the line of Adamu by tendering his resignation. This is because both men have been constantly accused of mis-appropriating the party’s finances, especially, funds realized from sale of forms for the 2023 general elections.

On more than one occasion, the party’s National Vice Chairman, North-west, Dr. Salihu Lukman had accused both men of the sales of forms for the 2023 elections.

He claimed that they were guilty of “reckless financial management of party funds”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now