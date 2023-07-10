Adamu meets APC state chairmen in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, on Monday, met with state chairmen of the party in Abuja.

In his address at the meeting held at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, Adamu said the National Working Committee (NWC) convened the meeting in order to brief the chairmen on happenings in the party.

READ ALSO: Appointment of Bamidele, Ndume, others as NASS principal officers not from APC – Adamu

He added that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party slated for Tuesday was postponed due to the absence of President Bola Tinubu who is attending the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Guinea Bissau.

Tinubu was elected as chairman of the 15-member sub-regional body on Sunday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now