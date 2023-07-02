APC chairman, Adamu advocates collaboration between National Assembly and executive

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, on Saturday, urged members of the National Assembly to work with the Executive in the best interests of Nigerians.

Adamu made the call when the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, led several senators on a Sallah homage to his Keffi house in Nasarawa State.

Akpabio was accompanied on the trip by the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, and Senators Dave Umahi, Ali Ndume, and Opeyemi Bamidele.

He said: “I congratulate you and your deputy on your emergence as the President of the Senate and Deputy President of the Senate, respectively. Your emergence was a great relief to the party. Contests for offices are over; it is now time for governance. There must be an effective collaboration between the legislature and the executive in the overall interest of our people.

“Nigerians expect a lot through you and that can only be achieved through a united legislature and the executive working in sync in a bipartisan manner. As the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, you have the knowledge, experience, and what it takes for the two arms of government to work in harmony for the peace and development of our country.”

On his part, the Senate President said: “Sallah is a period to exchange love, which is what Islam enjoins us to do.

“We are here to pay Sallah homage to a man of honour. To give respect to whom it is due. We thank the leadership of the party and the National Working Committee through you for the role you played which led to the success of the National Assembly leadership elections.

“We also thank the Almighty Allah for keeping you alive and we pray that He keeps you alive in good health for more contributions to the development of the youth of this country.

“As I have been saying, the 10th National Assembly will support President Bola Tinubu‘s administration to succeed. We will put laws in place to support the Renewed Hope agenda of this administration in the overall interest of national peace, unity, and development.”

