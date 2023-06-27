Tinubu returns to Nigeria after five-day foreign trip

President Bola Tinubu returned to the country after a five-day trip to Europe on Tuesday.

The president left the country on June 22 for France where he participated in the New Global Financial Pact summit organized by his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

He later proceeded to London, United Kingdom, for a “short private visit at the end of the two-day summit.

Tinubu arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, at 5:13 p.m. and was received by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

