Tinubu returns to Abuja after two weeks

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Abuja after spending two weeks abroad and after Nigerians were beginning to agitate over his whereabouts.

Tinubu returned to his official residence at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, in the early hours of Wednesday.

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, revealed that “President Bola Tinubu, along with his aides, will return to Nigeria tomorrow from Europe.”

It will be recalled President Tinubu departed Abuja two weeks ago, on April 23, 2024 for The Netherlands for a three-day official visit, honouring an invitation from the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte.

While in the Netherlands, he participated in the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum, which brought together heads of conglomerates and organisations in both countries.

He also held separate meetings with His Royal Majesty, King Willem-Alexander, and Queen Maxima of the Kingdom.

Tinubu, afterwards, proceeded from The Netherlands to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend a World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development scheduled for April 28–29.

He joined over 1,000 leaders from business, government, and academia from more than 90 countries to review actions taken since the inaugural Growth Summit held in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2023.

