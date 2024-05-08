Reps commence probe into escape of detained Binance executive

In a move raising questions about security lapses, the Nigerian House of Representatives has launched an investigation into the March escape of Nadeem Anjarwalla, a high-profile executive with cryptocurrency giant, Binance.

The resolution, passed on Wednesday, May 8th, follows weeks of speculation surrounding Anjarwalla’s detention and subsequent flight from the country.

Anjarwalla, along with another Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, were apprehended by Nigerian authorities in March on suspicion of money laundering and other financial offenses. While Gambaryan remains in custody awaiting trial, Anjarwalla reportedly escaped while under a court-mandated remand order.

Details surrounding the escape are murky. Initial reports suggested Anjarwalla fled during a supervised religious outing during Ramadan. Kenyan authorities later denied claims that he had been apprehended within their borders.

The House probe, initiated through a motion by Representative Dennis Okafor, aims to uncover the circumstances that enabled Anjarwalla’s escape.

Okafor, in his prayers, on Wednesday, asked the relevant committees of the House to investigate and persecute those responsible for the escape of the Binance executive from detention.

The investigation will likely focus on security protocols at the detention facility and potential negligence by custodial staff. The House resolution also called for identification and prosecution of those found culpable in the incident.

This development comes amidst a wider controversy involving Binance and Nigerian lawmakers. Binance CEO Richard Teng recently accused members of the House Committee on Financial Crimes of soliciting bribes during an investigation into the company’s operations. The House vehemently denied these allegations, further raising tensions.

The investigation into Anjarwalla’s escape holds significance for several reasons. Firstly, it casts a spotlight on the effectiveness of Nigeria’s detention facilities and raises concerns about potential security vulnerabilities.

Secondly, it adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing saga between Binance and Nigerian authorities. Finally, the probe’s outcome will be closely watched by the international cryptocurrency community, with implications for Binance’s operations in Africa’s most populous nation.

