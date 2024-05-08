News
Reps summon health minister over PPP, concessions
The Joint Committee of the House of Representatives investigating the performance of the Public-Private Partnership Programme (PPP) and concessions has summoned the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate.
The committee also summoned one of the firms involved in the PPP and concessions, MDS Logistics.
The Chairman of the committee, Ademorin Kuye, announced this when the committee met with officials of the Ministry of Health and Social Services on Wednesday in Abuja.
He said the team from the ministry failed to give satisfactory responses to the management of PPP and concessions when they appeared before the lawmakers.
READ ALSO: New Health Minister, Prof Pate, vows to eradicate medical tourism, revamp sector
In his presentation, the Director of PPP Diaspora in the ministry, Prof. Sydney Ibeanusi, said the ministry runs the programmes with some private companies.
He said one of the partnerships, a “Warehouse in a Box Project,” operates and maintains the Federal Central Medical Warehouse in Lagos and the Premier Medical Warehouse, Abuja.
In a resolution, the committee decried the lack of proper management of PPP and concessions in the country.
