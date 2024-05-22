News
Reps to probe NDDC erosion protection contract in Bayelsa
The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the abandoned erosion protection contract awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Kolokuma/Opokuma, Bayelsa State.
This followed the adoption of a motion presented by a lawmaker from Bayelsa, Abonsizibe Oboku, during Wednesday’s plenary in Abuja.
In his presentation, Oboku said the project had been abandoned 20 years after it was awarded by the commission.
READ ALSO: Senate rejects bill proposing Anambra’s inclusion in NDDC
This, according to him, had caused perennial erosion affecting a clan comprising 10 communities.
The lawmaker revealed that the Ayakotoama community had been washed away by erosion.
The House in its resolution mandated the Committee on NDDC to investigate the project and report back in four weeks for further legislative action.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...