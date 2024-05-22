Reps to probe NDDC erosion protection contract in Bayelsa

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the abandoned erosion protection contract awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Kolokuma/Opokuma, Bayelsa State.

This followed the adoption of a motion presented by a lawmaker from Bayelsa, Abonsizibe Oboku, during Wednesday’s plenary in Abuja.

In his presentation, Oboku said the project had been abandoned 20 years after it was awarded by the commission.

This, according to him, had caused perennial erosion affecting a clan comprising 10 communities.

The lawmaker revealed that the Ayakotoama community had been washed away by erosion.

The House in its resolution mandated the Committee on NDDC to investigate the project and report back in four weeks for further legislative action.

