Senate rejects bill proposing Anambra’s inclusion in NDDC

The Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday, declined a proposal to include Anambra State within the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The bill, championed by Senator Tony Nwoye, representing Anambra North, faced rejection despite his arguments supporting its necessity.

The Senate voted against the bill seeking Anambra State’s inclusion in the NDDC.

Senator Tony Nwoye presented the bill, arguing that Anambra, as an oil-producing state collecting 13% derivation funds, should be included in the NDDC’s scope due to its oil production exploited since 2021.

Nwoye said, “Mr. President and distinguished colleagues, Anambra as an oil-producing state has been collecting 13 per cent derivation for the oil exploited from her wells by the Federal Government since 2021, and eminently deserves to be included in the operational radius of NDDC.

“Kogi State was also declared as an oil-producing state, but has not been collecting any 13 per cent derivation.”

However, most of the senators who made submissions during the debate on the bill, which was being considered for a second reading, shot down Nwoye’s argument.

He noted that being an oil-producing state was not the sole criterion for membership in the NDDC. He pointed out that the NDDC was an agency established mainly for the interest of states in the Niger Delta region, to which Anambra does not belong.

