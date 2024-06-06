Reps move to suspend Ugochinyere over politicisation of oversight function

The House of Representatives has moved to suspend the Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Downstream, Ikenga Ugochinyere, over the politicisation of oversight function in Rivers State.

The lawmaker from Plateau State, Yusuf Gagdi, who moved a motion of personal explanation at the plenary on Thursday in Abuja told the House that his privilege as a member of the house had been bridged.

READ ALSO: Tribunal sacks PDP’s Ugochinyere in Imo

He said that some media publications reported that about 50 members of the House paid a solidarity visit to the Rivers State Governor, Similaye Fubara, during their visit to the state.

He added that such a statement issued by Ugochinyere was in bad taste.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary said the leadership of the House would look into the report.

He added that the matter would be referred to the Privilege and Ethics Committee for further investigation if necessary.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now