The Enugu State House of Assembly has passed the Public Ranch Bill to regulate the operation of herders in the state.

The new law grants authority to the state government to establish an agency tasked with managing both government-owned and privately-owned ranches throughout the state.

The bill came in the wake of a recent tragic incident in Nimbo, a community in the Uzo-Uwani LGA of Enugu State, where at least four individuals lost their lives.

The lawmakers welcomed the bill as a crucial step toward addressing the recurring farmer-herder conflicts in the state.

Clifford Obe, the representative for Igbo-Eze North Constituency II in the state assembly, said the bill would mandate herders to register upon entering any community, thereby enhancing security and minimizing environmental degradation caused by cattle.

According to him, the establishment of the agency would facilitate tax collection from herders, a previously unexplored revenue stream.

Also, Okechukwu Aneke, representing Udi South Constituency, said the legislation does not target any specific ethnic group but aims to regulate all individuals involved in herding activities.

Aneke urged residents to embrace coexistence with herders, emphasising that they would not be forced out of the state but rather regulated to ensure compliance with laws and prevent unauthorized encroachments.

Chima Obieze, representing Ezeagu State Constituency, expressed disappointment over the misconceptions surrounding the bill, stressing that its purpose was not to intimidate but to uphold existing laws and promote harmonious living within the state.

