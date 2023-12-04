Reps to hold townhall meeting on 2024 budget

The House of Representatives leadership will convene a “Citizen Budget Townhall” meeting on Monday to discuss President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2024 budget plan, which was presented to the National Assembly during its joint session last Wednesday.

The town hall meeting on the budget and appropriations process will harness the citizens’ feedback and viewpoint, per the schedule made public by the House.

The House Committee on Appropriations and the Programmes Coordinating Unit (PCU) in the Speaker of the House of Representatives’ office, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, collaborated to organise the programme.

Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) PERL and United Kingdom International Development (UKID) are sponsors of the event.

In order to allow for the budget defence of all heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) before pertinent Standing Committees beginning on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, the House is also anticipated to adjourn plenary for a period of two weeks.

Examining the budgetary sustainability of proposed policies, their distribution and use, and their economic viability are among the other agenda items for the joint meeting of pertinent Senate and House Committees.

