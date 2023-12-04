Politics
Drama as Obaseki’s anointed successor, Ighodalo, can’t speak Esan language, hires interpreter to address kinsmen (Video)
Asue Ighodalo, believed to be the anointed governorship aspirant of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has hired an interpreter to address his Esan kinsmen.
Ighodalo, a Lagos-based lawyer, who hails from Ewohimi, Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo State, was at his ward in his hometown, according to a viral video, but he could not speak Esan language, while he still described himself as a true Esan boy.
The governorship aspirant (Ighodalo), said: “I do things in Esanland, because we are not noisy. My brother is here, I am here, my parents were here. I am a true Esan boy. I am not going to use home boy, because they have used it badly. I am an Esan boy.
“I’m a true Esan boy. I am a true Edo boy. I am a true Nigerian. This is what I am. Since 2008, I have been in the economic team of the state, starting from the administration of former governor Adams Oshiomhole. Since Godwin Obaseki came in as chairman, Economic Team, I have been coming to Edo State to support and advise the government.
READ ALSO:Only PDP can decide Edo governorship candidate for 2024 – Obaseki
“I have been advising since 2008, which is 15 years ago, which means I came into Edo State, five, six, so many times a year for government business, not to talk of my own business. So, people can say what they like. Because we are not noisy, and because we are not jumping from one ‘mama put’ to another, does not mean am not a true Edo boy.
“This issue of an Edo boy, this issue of a true son of the soil is in the heart.
“There are many of our brothers and sisters in the diaspora who are more Edo than many of them who live here. So it is in the heart, it is what you do in your heart, it is not how many pepper soup joints you go. So, all those of us in the diaspora, those of us in the diaspora in Nigeria, diaspora abroad, all the best hands must come to develop Edo State.
“Someone cannot sit in the village or in ‘mama put’ and say the rest of us cannot come and develop our state. It is not done. We must all come together and develop Edo State, plus the people in ‘mama put,’ plus the people in Canada, we must come together and develop Edo State.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...