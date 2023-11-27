Edo 2024: Shaibu draws battle line, says nobody can stop his bid to be governor

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu may have drawn the battle line with his official declaration to run for the office of governor in the 2024 election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shaibu’s resolve to damn every consequences or adverse reaction became more evident, when on Monday, during his public declaration of his ambition in Benin, he declared that nothing and nobody can stop him from seeking his ambition.

The event which held at the Bishop Kelly Pastoral event centre, was well-attended by party members and supporters.

Shaibu also used the occasion to reel out his numerous achievements in the past 20 years of his forage in politics, both as a state and federal legislator and as deputy governor.

He said: “As your Deputy Governor in the last seven years, I have had the privilege of working closely with our amiable Governor, His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki, to lay a solid foundation for progress in Edo State.

“I am aware of the need by the greater Edo people for a more inclusive government, a government of the Edo people, by the Edo people, and for the Edo people, a government of individuals who have been there and know the pains and wishes of an average Edolite”

He continued, “I have been pressed but not crushed, persecuted but not abandoned, badly hurt but not destroyed. I resonate with the tireless and irrepressible Spirit of the Edo People. By the grace of God, nothing and no one can stop us. After all, I be original Edo son…100% home boy.

“This is why today, I stand before you with great conviction and resolve, as I declare my intention to run for the office of the Governor of Edo State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming 2024 election and I am confident that with your support, we can take Edo State to even greater heights.”

Ripples Nigeria reports that Shaibu had a running battle with Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki over what was then the deputy governor’s rumoured ambition. The face-off came to ahead when Obaseki relocated his deputy’s office outside the premises of the Government House, after Shaibu had filed a suit to bar the governor and the state House of Assembly from impeaching him.

