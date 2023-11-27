US President Biden seeks extension of truce between Israel, Hamas

US President Joe Biden, on Monday, expressed his wish for an extension of the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

Biden, during a press conference at the White House, said, “That’s my goal, that’s our goal—to keep this pause going beyond tomorrow so that we can continue to see more hostages come out and surge more humanitarian relief into those in need in Gaza.

“The three-day-old truce “is delivering live-saving results,” Biden added, emphasizing, “Critically needed aid is going in, and hostages are coming out.”

Read Also: Hamas releases third round of Israeli hostages, seeks extension of truce

Biden’s remarks came as Hamas militants freed a third group of captives, including a four-year-old American child, on Sunday in exchange for the release of more Palestinian detainees.

The swaps under a four-day ceasefire that began Friday are the first relief for hostages’ relatives since Hamas struck Israel on October 7, provoking catastrophic Israeli bombardments of Gaza.

According to reports, Sunday’s releases raised the total number of Israelis freed under the accord to 39 since Friday.

In exchange, 39 more Palestinian detainees were released on Sunday, according to the Israeli prison service.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now