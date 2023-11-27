International
US President Biden seeks extension of truce between Israel, Hamas
US President Joe Biden, on Monday, expressed his wish for an extension of the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.
Biden, during a press conference at the White House, said, “That’s my goal, that’s our goal—to keep this pause going beyond tomorrow so that we can continue to see more hostages come out and surge more humanitarian relief into those in need in Gaza.
“The three-day-old truce “is delivering live-saving results,” Biden added, emphasizing, “Critically needed aid is going in, and hostages are coming out.”
Read Also: Hamas releases third round of Israeli hostages, seeks extension of truce
Biden’s remarks came as Hamas militants freed a third group of captives, including a four-year-old American child, on Sunday in exchange for the release of more Palestinian detainees.
The swaps under a four-day ceasefire that began Friday are the first relief for hostages’ relatives since Hamas struck Israel on October 7, provoking catastrophic Israeli bombardments of Gaza.
According to reports, Sunday’s releases raised the total number of Israelis freed under the accord to 39 since Friday.
In exchange, 39 more Palestinian detainees were released on Sunday, according to the Israeli prison service.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...