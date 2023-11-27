Hamas releases third round of Israeli hostages, seeks extension of truce

The terrorist group Hamas declared on Sunday night that it intends to prolong the current ceasefire and hostage deal beyond the first four days.

The Palestinian terror group claimed in a statement that it was seeking to obtain the release of more Palestinian security prisoners detained by Israel by extending the temporary ceasefire, which is currently set to expire on Monday night.

The Qatar-negotiated deal between Israel and Hamas stipulates that 50 women and children taken hostage by Hamas during its October 7 onslaught must be freed over the course of a four-day ceasefire in exchange for 150 Palestinian female and underage security prisoners.

The deal also allows for both sides to agree to extend the truce by an additional day for every 10 hostages released after the initial 50, for a maximum of 100. In return, Israel will release up more security inmates by a ratio of three for every hostage.

Thus far, 39 Israeli hostages and 117 Palestinian prisoners have been released as part of the deal, not including an Israeli-Russian man and 19 foreign nationals freed from Gaza separately from the Israel-Hamas agreement.

The statement published by Hamas appeared to be the first time that Gaza’s ruling terror group has formally expressed its desire to extend the truce, which has allowed for the first break in the intense fighting since the outbreak of war.

