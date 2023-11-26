News
Israel releases 39 Palestinian prisoners hours after Hamas gives up 17 hostages
Israel has released 39 Palestinian prisoners held in the Jewish state.
This followed the release of 17 hostages by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, in a deal brokered by the Qatari government.
The hostages – 14 Israelis and three other foreign nationals – have been handed over to the Red Cross.
The Israeli prison service confirmed the release of the Palestinian. prisoners on Sunday evening.
READ ALSO: Palestinian health ministry claims over 7,000 killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza
Hamas has been pushing to extend the four-day truce with Israel and increase the number of hostages released.
However, Israel has yet to respond to the request.
At least about 15,000 people have been killed since Hamas gunmen carried out the deadliest attack in Israel’s history on October 7 with the Jewish state carrying out a relentless bombing campaign and ground offensive on Gaza.
