China frowns at Biden’s description of President Xi Jinping as a dictator

China has condemned US President Joe Biden’s description of President Xi Jinping as a dictator, saying it is “extremely wrong.”

The condemnation came on Thursday, after the two leaders wrapped up a summit in California.

The spokesperson of China’s Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, when asked about Biden’s remarks, said: “This kind of speech is extremely wrong and is irresponsible political manipulation. China firmly opposes it.

“I need to point out that there are always some people with ulterior motives attempting to sow discord and wreck China-US relations, and this too will not succeed.”

Asked to clarify who she was referring to, Mao responded: “I think whoever is trying to undermine and sow discord between China and the United States knows it.”

Biden and Xi agreed at their first summit in a year on Wednesday to restore military communications between the two countries.

They also agreed, among other things, that China would crack down on the production of ingredients for fentanyl, responsible for a deadly epidemic of opioid abuse in the United States.

Biden, while speaking after his meeting with Xi on Wednesday, told journalists he still considers the Chinese president a “dictator”.

“Well look he is, I mean he’s a dictator in the sense that he’s a guy who’s running a country, a Communist country, that’s based on a form of government totally different than ours,” Biden said.

