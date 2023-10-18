US President Biden backs Israel’s account of air strike on Gaza hospital

United States President Joe Biden, has backed Israel’s account of a Tuesday night devastating air strike on a hospital in Gaza where over 500 people were reportedly killed.

Though health authorities in the Hamas-controlled Gaza said the explosion was caused by the latest in a wave of Israeli air strikes, the Israeli military as well as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Palestinian militants for the attack.

Biden who is on a solidarity visit to Israel, told Netanyahu that he supports the account that the strike was carried out by Palestinian Hamas militants.

In a face-to-face meeting with Netanyahu, Biden said the US would do everything possible to support Israel in the fight to root out the Islamist militants just the way it brought down the ISIS group.

“I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. And based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Biden said at the meeting with Netanyahu on Wednesday in Tel Aviv.

“But there’s a lot of people out there not sure so we have to overcome a lot of things.

“We have to bear in mind that Hamas does not represent all the Palestinian people and has brought them only suffering,” Biden said.

He added that he was encouraging Netanyahu to ensure “life-saving capacity to help the Palestinians who are innocent and caught in the middle of this.

“I want to say to the people of Israel — their courage, their commitment and their bravery is stunning,” Biden added.

