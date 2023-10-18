Israeli PM Netanyahu blames Hamas for deadly attack on Gaza hospital

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has refuted claims that a deadly attack on a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday was the handiwork of the Israeli army, blaming the Hamas Islamist militants for the attack.

An air strike which hit the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday night claimed the lives of hundreds of people, with the Palestinian militant group, blaming Israel for what it described as a “horrific massacre.”

But Israel has promptly denied having a hand in the air strike despite several countries like Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Bahrain accusing the Jewish state of firing the rocket at the hospital.

But in a statement on X on Wednesday morning, Netanyahu said Hamas was responsible for the attack but was portraying itself as the “victims.”

Netanyahu said that intelligence from several sources revealed that Islamic jihadists were responsible for the rocket launch.

“An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit,” Netanyahu posted.

“So the whole world knows: The barbaric terrorists in Gaza are the ones who attacked the Gaza hospital, not the IDF.

“Those who cruelly murdered our children, murder their children as well.

“Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza.

“The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF,” Netanyahu said in another post on X.

Israel’s Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, also reiterated the Prime Minister’s claim that the hospital in Gaza was attacked by an “Islamic Jihad” rocket and said that after killing hundreds of civilians, Hamas was portraying itself as victims.

“THE HOSPITAL IN GAZA WAS HIT BY AN ISLAMIC JIHAD ROCKET!! This ability of the Palestinians to invade 30 Jewish communities, slaughter 1400+ Israelis, kidnap more than 200, shoot 7000+ rockets at Israeli civilians and still play the victim is amazing. The ‘eagerness’ of some in the world to accept these lies by #HamasISIS is disappointing but not necessarily surprising,” Gilon wrote.

