Israeli/Hamas War: UK PM Rishi Sunak vows to stop at nothing to protect British Jews

UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has promised that the country would stop at nothing to protect and keep British Jews safe following the outbreak of hostilities between the Hamas militants and the Israeli government.

Sunak who spoke to a group of Jewish worshippers at the United Synagogue in Finchley, promised “steadfast and united support to the State of Israel, and our unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and its appalling acts of terrorism.”

“I know that at moments like this, when the Jewish people are under attack in their homeland, Jewish people everywhere can feel less safe,” the PM said.

“We have already seen vile words on our streets and attempts to stir up community tensions. I say: Not here. Not in Britain. Not in our country. Not in this century.’

Read also: Any place Hamas is hiding, we’ll turn it into rubble, Israeli PM, Netanyahu warns

“My first duty is to protect you. We will not tolerate this hate, we will not tolerate this antisemitism. And I promise you: I will stop at nothing to keep you safe,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now