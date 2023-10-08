International
Anyplace Hamas is hiding, we’ll turn it into rubble, Israeli PM, Netanyahu warns
Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has vowed to avenge the killing of over 300 Israelis by Hamas militants in what he termed a “black day” for the country.
He said the army would strike back at Hamas in Gaza with full force and turn the strip into a rubble.
Netanyahu who was reacting to the Saturday attack by the militants, warned Palestinians living near Hamas sites in Gaza to leave as he vowed to turn its hideouts into “rubble” following the surprise attack.
READ ALSO:Airlines cancel flights to Tel Aviv over Israel-Palestine conflict
In a video statement on Sunday, Netanyahu said “all the places in which Hamas is based, in this city of evil, all the places Hamas is hiding in, acting from – we’ll turn them into rubble.”
“I’m telling the people of Gaza: get out of there now, because we’re about to act everywhere with all our force,” he said in the televised statement.
“The IDF (army) is about to use all its force to destroy Hamas’s capabilities.
“We’ll strike them to the bitter end and avenge with force this black day they brought on Israel and its people,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...