Anyplace Hamas is hiding, we’ll turn it into rubble, Israeli PM, Netanyahu warns

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has vowed to avenge the killing of over 300 Israelis by Hamas militants in what he termed a “black day” for the country.

He said the army would strike back at Hamas in Gaza with full force and turn the strip into a rubble.

Netanyahu who was reacting to the Saturday attack by the militants, warned Palestinians living near Hamas sites in Gaza to leave as he vowed to turn its hideouts into “rubble” following the surprise attack.

In a video statement on Sunday, Netanyahu said “all the places in which Hamas is based, in this city of evil, all the places Hamas is hiding in, acting from – we’ll turn them into rubble.”

“I’m telling the people of Gaza: get out of there now, because we’re about to act everywhere with all our force,” he said in the televised statement.

“The IDF (army) is about to use all its force to destroy Hamas’s capabilities.

“We’ll strike them to the bitter end and avenge with force this black day they brought on Israel and its people,” he added.

