Israeli-Hamas ceasefire agreement extended

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that was due to expire at 7am on Thursday, has now been extended shortly before it was scheduled to elapse, the Israel Defense Forces said on Telegram.

“In light of the mediators’ efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework, the operational pause will continue,” the IDF wrote.

The Palestinian militant group, Hamas has also announced its agreement to extend the truce in Gaza for a seventh day, while Qatar, which has been mediating between the two sides, also confirmed that another temporary truce had been agreed.

In a statement on its own Telegram channel, Hamas said it was willing to extend the truce deal with Israel for four days and release more Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian security prisoners.

Meanwhile, a new batch of 61 Israeli hostages and 20 foreign nationals have been already released by Hamas and more are set to be released Wednesday during the truce.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now