International
Israeli-Hamas ceasefire agreement extended
The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that was due to expire at 7am on Thursday, has now been extended shortly before it was scheduled to elapse, the Israel Defense Forces said on Telegram.
“In light of the mediators’ efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework, the operational pause will continue,” the IDF wrote.
The Palestinian militant group, Hamas has also announced its agreement to extend the truce in Gaza for a seventh day, while Qatar, which has been mediating between the two sides, also confirmed that another temporary truce had been agreed.
In a statement on its own Telegram channel, Hamas said it was willing to extend the truce deal with Israel for four days and release more Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian security prisoners.
Meanwhile, a new batch of 61 Israeli hostages and 20 foreign nationals have been already released by Hamas and more are set to be released Wednesday during the truce.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...