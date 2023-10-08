US deploys ships, warplanes closer to Israel as death toll in Middle East conflict nears 1,000

The United States President, Joe Biden, on Sunday ordered ships and warplanes to move closer to Israel following the attack on the country by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.

Washington is also expected to deploy the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its accompanying warships to the eastern Mediterranean.

Biden on Saturday evening condemned the Hamas attack and pledged support for Israel in its latest war with Palestine.

The militant group in the early hours of Saturday attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip and inflicted heavy casualties on the country to signal the commencement of hostilities between the two bitter enemies.

Officials from the two countries announced on Sunday the death toll has increased to almost 1,000 with a barrage of rockets and a large-scale ground assault coming from both sides.

Biden, according to a White House statement, assured the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, that additional support for the country’s defense forces was on its way to Tel-Aviv with more to follow over the coming days.

