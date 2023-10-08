International
US deploys ships, warplanes closer to Israel as death toll in Middle East conflict nears 1,000
The United States President, Joe Biden, on Sunday ordered ships and warplanes to move closer to Israel following the attack on the country by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.
Washington is also expected to deploy the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its accompanying warships to the eastern Mediterranean.
Biden on Saturday evening condemned the Hamas attack and pledged support for Israel in its latest war with Palestine.
The militant group in the early hours of Saturday attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip and inflicted heavy casualties on the country to signal the commencement of hostilities between the two bitter enemies.
READ ALSO: Airlines cancel flights to Tel Aviv over Israel-Palestine conflict
Officials from the two countries announced on Sunday the death toll has increased to almost 1,000 with a barrage of rockets and a large-scale ground assault coming from both sides.
Biden, according to a White House statement, assured the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, that additional support for the country’s defense forces was on its way to Tel-Aviv with more to follow over the coming days.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...