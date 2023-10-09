Israel-Hamas Conflict: We hope to be in full control today, Israeli Army expresses confidence

As fighting rages between Israeli forces and Hamas Palestinian militants on Monday in seven to eight locations around the Gaza Strip inside Israel, the Israeli Army has expressed confidence it will be in full control of the conflict by the end of today (Monday).

“We’re still fighting. There are between seven to eight open places around Gaza (where) we have still warriors fighting terrorists,” the Israeli military spokesman, Richard Hecht told reporters, two days after the Palestinian Islamist group launched a surprise attack on Israel.

“We thought by yesterday we would have full control. I hope we will by the end of the day.”

According to reports, the Israeli military had during the night carried out more than 500 air and artillery strikes targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups in the Gaza Strip.

