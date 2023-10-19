British PM Sunak visits Israel amid war with Hamas

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, on Thursday, said that Israel has suffered an “unspeakable horrific act of terrorism”.

Sunak stated this on landing in Israel on a solidarity visit.

“I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you,” Sunak said on his arrival for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

The British PM also wrote on X formerly Twitter that Israel was “a nation in grief” pledging his support “against the evil that is terrorism”.

Sunak’s visit is on the heels of a similar visit by the US President, Joe Biden, who was in Israel on Wednesday and Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this week. Others are also expected.

Sunak further said he would be concentrating on efforts to head off a wider conflict in the region after the October 7 attacks by Hamas which left about 1,400 people dead in Israel.

He is also expected to press the case for increased humanitarian aid to be let into Gaza, where the Hamas-controlled health ministry says around 3,500 people have died in Israeli air raids since the attacks.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Israel has said it will allow food, water and medicine into Gaza from Egypt.

In a related development, the British Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly is to visit Egypt, Turkey and Qatar “in the coming days”, according to the government.

