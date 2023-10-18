Ministry claims 470 killed in Gaza hospital blast

The Gaza health ministry said on Wednesday that 471 Palestinians were killed in the devastating blast at a hospital in the Strip.

In its first official figures since the exploration late on Tuesday, the ministry added that another 324 people were injured in the incident.

Hundreds of people were reportedly killed and injured when an airstrike struck al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday.

At least 28 people are said to be in critical condition.

It was not possible to independently verify the figures.

Israel, which has been pounding Gaza with retaliatory airstrikes since Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on Israel border communities on October 7, however, denied it attacked the hospital.

Israel claimed that a misguided missile by the Palestinian group, Islamic Jihad, was responsible for the blast and provided evidence to back up its claim.

