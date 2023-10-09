International
UN agency says Over 123,000 people already displaced by Israel-Hamas conflict
United Nations humanitarian agency (OCHA) on Monday, said that more than 123,000 people have been displaced in Gaza Strip since the beginning of conflict between Palestinian militants and Israel on Saturday.
“Over 123,538 people, have been internally displaced in Gaza, mostly due to fear, protection concerns and the destruction of their homes”, OCHA stated, adding that more than 73,000 were sheltering in schools, some of which have been designated emergency shelters.
Ripples Nigeria reports that Israel launched hundreds of strikes on Gaza since Saturday, when Hamas militants launched deadly attacks in Israel and fired thousands of rockets at the country.
A spokesman for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Adnan Abu Hasna, said he expected the numbers to rise further.
“There’s electricity in these schools, we provide them with a meal, clean water, psychological support and medical treatment,” Adnan told reporters.
Gaza is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, who have lived under a crippling Israeli blockade imposed after Hamas took power in 2007.
