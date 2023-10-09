UN agency says Over 123,000 people already displaced by Israel-Hamas conflict

United Nations humanitarian agency (OCHA) on Monday, said that more than 123,000 people have been displaced in Gaza Strip since the beginning of conflict between Palestinian militants and Israel on Saturday.

“Over 123,538 people, have been internally displaced in Gaza, mostly due to fear, protection concerns and the destruction of their homes”, OCHA stated, adding that more than 73,000 were sheltering in schools, some of which have been designated emergency shelters.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Israel launched hundreds of strikes on Gaza since Saturday, when Hamas militants launched deadly attacks in Israel and fired thousands of rockets at the country.

Read also: Israel-Hamas Conflict: We hope to be in full control today, Israeli Army expresses confidence

A spokesman for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Adnan Abu Hasna, said he expected the numbers to rise further.

“There’s electricity in these schools, we provide them with a meal, clean water, psychological support and medical treatment,” Adnan told reporters.

Gaza is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, who have lived under a crippling Israeli blockade imposed after Hamas took power in 2007.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now