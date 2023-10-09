US govt confirms 9 Americans killed in Hamas attacks

The State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday morning revealed that nine Americans have died in the bloodshed in Israel, and more may yet be missing after a weekend offensive from Gaza by Hamas.

“There are reports of Americans who are unaccounted for,” he said. “We continue to work to confirm that number and try to locate those who are missing. We don’t have solid information about either the number or where they might be and we’ll continue to work through that with the government of Israel.”

At least 700 people have been killed in Israel and another 560 people in Gaza. Those numbers come from the Israel Defense Forces and the Palestinian Ministry of Heath.

Miller said the State Department continued to monitor the situation closely.

“We are in touch with the families and providing all appropriate consular assistance,” Miller said. “We will continue to provide information to U.S. citizens in the area through Alerts, our embassy website, and travel.state.gov.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday had revealed that the U.S. is working ‘overtime’ to confirm reports claiming Americans were murdered in the heinous attack by Palestinian terrorists.

