UN reveals more than 120,000 people displaced in Gaza as fighting rages in Middle East

The United Nations said on Monday more than 123,000 people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the conflict between Palestinian militants and Israel.

The Hamas militant group in the early hours of Saturday attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip and fired thousands of rockets at the country.

The surprise attack signalled the commencement of new hostilities between the two bitter enemies with officials from both sides announcing on Sunday the death toll has increased to almost 1,000.

In retaliation, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on Gaza since Saturday.

There are at least 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have lived under a crippling Israeli blockade since Hamas seized power in 2007.

In a statement, the UN Coordination Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said more than 73,000 are staying in schools some of which have been designated emergency shelters.

“Over 123,538 people have been internally displaced in Gaza, mostly due to fear, protection concerns, and the destruction of their homes,” the agency said.

