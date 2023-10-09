International
UN reveals more than 120,000 people displaced in Gaza as fighting rages in Middle East
The United Nations said on Monday more than 123,000 people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the conflict between Palestinian militants and Israel.
The Hamas militant group in the early hours of Saturday attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip and fired thousands of rockets at the country.
The surprise attack signalled the commencement of new hostilities between the two bitter enemies with officials from both sides announcing on Sunday the death toll has increased to almost 1,000.
In retaliation, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on Gaza since Saturday.
READ ALSO: Israel admits to deaths of 5 Palestinian kids in airstrikes against militants in Gaza
There are at least 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have lived under a crippling Israeli blockade since Hamas seized power in 2007.
In a statement, the UN Coordination Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said more than 73,000 are staying in schools some of which have been designated emergency shelters.
“Over 123,538 people have been internally displaced in Gaza, mostly due to fear, protection concerns, and the destruction of their homes,” the agency said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israe
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....