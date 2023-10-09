Another earthquake hits western Afghanistan

A light earthquake jolted western Afghanistan on Monday as the death toll from last weekend’s quake surpassed 2,000.

The United States Geological Survey and residents of the area confirmed the latest 4.9 magnitude earthquake to journalists.

“It was quite intense. People took shelter in parks, open spaces, and gardens.

“The deadly earthquake from Saturday has negatively affected people’s mental health. Most of the patients are those who have mental shocks,” a doctor in the area said on Monday.

The 6.3 magnitude quake at the weekend completely destroyed at least 13 villages in Herat province’s Zindah Jan district.

Local residents from other areas as well as rescue teams were still trying to remove bodies from under the rubble.

Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan have promised to provide urgent humanitarian assistance relief.

However, there are conflicting reports about the exact number of casualties.

The government announced 2,053 deaths and more than 1,200 wounded so far.

But the United Nations Coordination Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said 1,023 had been killed and 1,663 others injured in the tragedy.

