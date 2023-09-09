Death toll in Morocco’s devastating earthquake reaches 1,305

The death toll in the huge earthquake that hit has reached more than 1,300 with another 1,800 critically injured.

The North African country was hit by its deadliest earthquake in decades on Friday night with the tourist city Marrakesh the worst hit.

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck a mountainous area 72 kilometres (45 miles) South-West of the city at 11:11 p.m. (2211 GMT) Friday.

The country’s interior ministry confirmed the latest figure in a statement on Saturday.

“A total of 1,305 people have now been confirmed dead, while 1,832 people were injured, of whom 1,220 are in critical condition,” the ministry added.

Meanwhile, King Mohammed VI has declared three days of national mourning following the incident.

“Three days of national mourning have been decided, with flags to fly at half-mast on all public buildings,” a statement from the royal palace on Saturday.

