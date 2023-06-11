International
Panic as powerful earthquake hits South Africa
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has hit the city of Johannesburg in South Africa, sending panic waves across the country as buildings are expected to be on the verge of collapse, the U.S Geological Survey (USGS) reports.
The earthquake which was also confirmed by the South African Council for Geoscience, occured in the early hours of Sunday, with residents reporting tremors all through the night.
“Earth tremor in Johannesburg. Longest and strongest I have felt! Went on for about 30 seconds, it felt like,” a resident wrote on Twitter.
The agency said in a statement that some residents in Gauteng were shaken awake in the early hours of Sunday morning as earthquake hit the East Rand.
READ ALSO:16 feared dead, thousands displaced as earthquake hits Ecuador, Peru
“Automated and preliminary information recorded by the Council of Geoscience indicated a 4.7 magnitude earthquake on Gauteng’s East Rand during the pre-dawn hours of Sunday,” it wrote.
“Initial information on the seismic event indicated it was just below a magnitude 5 quake.
“Shallow earthquakes usually have a larger impact than earthquakes deep in the earth.
“There are no reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake,” the agency noted.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...