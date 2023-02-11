South African rapper, AKA, shot dead in drive-by shooting

Popular South African rapper, AKA, has been killed in a drive-by shooting outside a restaurant in Durban on Friday night.

The entertainer whose real name was Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was reportedly gunned down alongside a friend while one of his bodyguards was also injured in the shooting.

Durban Police spokesman, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, who confirmed the incident, said police were investigating two murder cases but were yet to establish the motives for the murders.

According to Netshiunda, the 35-year-old AKA was standing outside a popular restaurant in the city with a friend at about 10pm when two cars drove past with passengers opening fire on them, killing both instantly.

READ ALSO:Popular South African rapper allegedly commits suicide by hanging

A social media post by a close associate stated that AKA had been due to perform at a nightclub called YUGO but the event was subsequently cancelled with a notice saying the gig was being abandoned “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

A paramedic, Garrith Jamieson, who spoke to reporters after affirming the death of the entertainer and his friend, said they died instantly as a result of the gun shots.

“On arrival, paramedics met total chaos and a scene where two men, believed to be in their late 30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“Paramedics assisted the men and unfortunately the first male had sustained multiple gun shot wounds and showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now