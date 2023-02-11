International
South African rapper, AKA, shot dead in drive-by shooting
Popular South African rapper, AKA, has been killed in a drive-by shooting outside a restaurant in Durban on Friday night.
The entertainer whose real name was Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was reportedly gunned down alongside a friend while one of his bodyguards was also injured in the shooting.
Durban Police spokesman, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, who confirmed the incident, said police were investigating two murder cases but were yet to establish the motives for the murders.
According to Netshiunda, the 35-year-old AKA was standing outside a popular restaurant in the city with a friend at about 10pm when two cars drove past with passengers opening fire on them, killing both instantly.
A social media post by a close associate stated that AKA had been due to perform at a nightclub called YUGO but the event was subsequently cancelled with a notice saying the gig was being abandoned “due to unforeseen circumstances”.
A paramedic, Garrith Jamieson, who spoke to reporters after affirming the death of the entertainer and his friend, said they died instantly as a result of the gun shots.
“On arrival, paramedics met total chaos and a scene where two men, believed to be in their late 30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
“Paramedics assisted the men and unfortunately the first male had sustained multiple gun shot wounds and showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene.”
