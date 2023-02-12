World War II bomb ‘unexpectedly’ explodes in UK city

An old World War II bomb “unexpectedly” exploded on Friday in the seaside town of Great Yarmouth in the United Kingdom, the Norfolk Police revealed in a statement.

The unexploded bomb in #GreatYarmouth detonated earlier during work to disarm it. Our drone captured the moment. We can confirm that no one was injured. Public safety has been at the heart of our decision making all the way through this operation, which we know has been lengthy. pic.twitter.com/9SaeYmHkrb — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 10, 2023

The police said the 250kg bomb was discovered on Tuesday by a contractor working on the third crossing over the River Yare and exploded as workers attempted to diffuse it, though no one was hurt in the incident, which pre-empted an army disposal team’s plans for a controlled explosion.

The statement added that army specialists had been cutting the bomb using a technique that creates a slow burn of the explosives.

READ ALSO:UK PM, Rishi Sunak, fined for not wearing car seat belt

After the explosion, the Norfolk Police wrote on its Twitter page:

“We can confirm the unexploded World War II bomb in Great Yarmouth has detonated.

“This was not a planned detonation & happened during slow burn work to disarm the explosives.

“All army & emergency service personnel are accounted for. We will bring you further info when we have it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now