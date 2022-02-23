Popular South African rapper allegedly commits suicide by hanging

34-year-old South African rapper, Ricky Rick has reportedly committed suicide.

The rapper was confirmed dead in his home on Wednesday, February 23.

According to family spokesperson, Sheikani Makhado, he mentioned that the singer allegedly hung himself with a rope after suffering from severe depression.

He was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital where he eventually gave up the ghost.

READ ALSO: Rapper Kodak Black suffers gunshot wounds at Justin Bieber’s afterparty

Sheikani Makhado confirmed the passing of Rick but could not divulge any further details;

“The family is still meeting, and we will release a statement in due course. We ask for your understanding.”

In 2020, the rapper opened up about his struggle with depression after his father died.

Until his passing away, he was the founder and owner of the record label Cotton Club Records.

He rose to stardom in 2015 after the release of his platinum-certified album ‘Family Values’.

Ricky Rick is survived by his wife Bianca Naidoo and two children.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now