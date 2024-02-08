AFCON: Ex-lawmaker, Ojougboh, dies watching Nigeria-South Africa football clash

A former member of the House of Representatives, who represented the Ika Federal Constituency of Delta State, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, is dead.

Ojougboh, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was said to have passed away on Wednesday evening while watching the AFCON semifinals match between Nigeria and South Africa.

A source close to the politician said: “Cairo Ojougboh, a medical doctor died during the Nigeria vs.South Africa match.

“The incident happened when the penalty was awarded against Nigeria. Dr Ojougboh was said to have shouted and slumped due to massive heart attack when SA scored.”

Though his family is yet to make an official statement as of the time of filing this report, his friends and political associates are already mourning him on social media.

