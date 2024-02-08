Group writes Kano Assembly, seeks return of Sanusi as Emir, dissolution of new emirates

A group, Yan Dangwalen Jihar Kano (the Kano Electorate), has written to the Kano State House of Assembly, seeking the review of the law establishing four additional emirates in Gaya, Rano, Karaye, and Bichi by the immediate-past administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The group also called for the reinstatement of the former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The call by the group is coming on the heels of repeated statements by former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso that the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano might revisit Ganduje’s action on the Kano emirate.

Yan Dangwalen Jihar Kano, in the letter dated February 5, 2024, which it addressed to the Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly and copied to the Kano State Governor, Deputy Governor and Secretary to the State Government, said: “The dissolution of the emirates and the reinstatement of the Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II Emir of Kano will foster unity, peace, and stability within Kano State and its neighbouring communities.

“We write to plead and also draw the attention of the honorable members to the law that governs the additional emirs in Kano State. Specifically, we would like to request a review and potential dissolution of the additional emirs and section that led to the creation of the four additional emirates.

“It is our firm belief that consolidating the emirates into a single entity will lead to greater unity and progress for the people of Kano. This consolidation may serve to streamline governance and promote a more cohesive community for the betterment of all citizens.

“We acknowledge the rightful authority of the Kano State House of Assembly in the issue of emirate management. However, we humbly request your esteemed Assembly to revisit and reconsider the decision to remove HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi from his throne. Our belief is based on the belief that his reinstatement will foster unity, peace, and stability within Kano State and its neighbouring communities.”

The group, while describing Sanusi as “a highly respected and influential figure who has demonstrated his commitment to the well-being of the people of Kano State throughout his tenure as Emir,” said it would be in the overall interest of Kano to restore him to the throne.

“During his time in office, he worked tirelessly to promote social and economic development, education, health care, and improved living standards for the citizens of Kano State.

“Removing HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi from his throne has caused division and unrest among the people of Kano State, creating unnecessary tension within the community.

“We humbly urge the esteemed members of the Assembly to consider this matter in the interest of the progress and unity of Kano State. Your thoughtful consideration of this issue will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the future of our community.

“We hope our plea will be honorably considered as an important matter and look forward to the positive outcomes that can arise from this crucial review,” the group said.

